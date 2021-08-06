Here's what you can do to prevent and soothe pesky toe cramps.

This Is Why You Get Painful Toe Cramps—and How to Find Relief

Many of us have experienced cramps in our legs and feet. But when those cramps work their way down to our toes, they can be incredibly painful—or at the very least, tedious. "A toe cramp can [make you] feel like your feet and/or toes are in a vice," says Brad Schaeffer, DPM, a New York City-based podiatrist. "Most muscle cramps are harmless, but when they tighten and pull, it can feel like an emergency."

Most of the time, muscle cramps go away on their own. But why do they happen in the first place? And what can you do to relieve a cramp the next time you get one? We talked to a couple experts to find out.

How and Why Toe Cramps Occur

Cramps happen when one of your muscles suddenly and involuntarily contracts. These cramps can last anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes. As anyone who's experienced a cramp knows all too well, they can be incredibly painful. "A cramp is when the muscle contracts, but does not immediately relax," Dr. Schaeffer explains. "This can be very painful, and usually only lasts a few seconds."

It can come from muscles around the foot or in the foot.

Toe cramps, specifically, tend to be the result of muscle contractions in your feet or legs. These are called extrinsic foot muscles."When someone experiences a toe cramp, it may be stemming from contractions of [leg] muscles [that] insert into their feet and toes," says Jack Levenson, DPM, attending physician at the Foot and Ankle Surgeons of New York.

"On the other hand, it may [stem from a] contraction of [foot] muscles [that] inserts into the toes," he adds. These are called intrinsic foot muscles.

Common Causes of Toe Cramps

The scientific community isn't entirely sure what causes muscle cramps, but they do have a few ideas.

How to Relieve Toe Cramps

Toe cramps tend to subside within a few seconds—or at the most, within a few minutes—but there are some steps you can take to relieve them a little faster.

How to Prevent Toe Cramps

There are also some steps you can take to prevent toe cramps before you start experiencing one.

When to See a Doctor About Toe Cramps