Preventive Health

Most Recent

This $20 White Noise Machine Is the Only Way I Can Get a Full Night’s Rest

Fellow light sleepers, take note.
CDC Announces Fully Vaccinated Americans No Longer Need to Wear a Mask Outdoors

"There are many situations where fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask, particularly if they are outdoors."
New Government Act Names Sesame a Major Allergen

Products will have to say they "contain sesame" by 2023.
Can’t Stop Flaking? You Might Have Facial Dandruff

Yes, it's a thing.
I Tried Tons of Posture-Correcting Products—These 6 Actually Helped

Time to straighten up.
If You Can't Fall Asleep Without Music, You Need This Eye Mask for Side Sleepers

It’s only $21 right now.
More Preventive Health

Nature Sounds Can Actually Heal Pain, According to a New Study

Feeling achy? Get out in Mother Nature.
The USDA Has Issued a Public Health Alert for Over 211,000 Pounds of Ground Turkey Due to Potential Salmonella

The turkey was sold under the brand names Nature's Promise, Wegman's, and Plainville Farms at grocery stores nationwide.
You Can Buy Vaccine Card Protectors on Amazon for Just $4

Surprise: Potatoes Offer More Immunity-Boosting Nutrients Per Dollar Than Most Other Produce

Sleep Procrastination Might Be Stealing Precious Hours of Rest From You—Here’s How to Stop It

Pfizer Reports Their COVID-19 Vaccine Is 100 Percent Effective in Kids Ages 12 to 15

Sabra Hummus Is Being Recalled in 16 States Due to Salmonella Contamination—Here's What You Should Know

Check your fridge...

All Preventive Health

Need a New Mattress? This Top-Rated Cooling Memory Foam Topper Is an Affordable Way to Hack an Upgrade

Is It Bad to Wear a Bra to Bed? Not Necessarily

Shoppers Swear This ‘Pancake’ Pillow Is the Secret to Getting Rid of Neck Pain

Struggling With Brain Fog? Here’s How to Clear Your Head

How to Improve Air Quality in Your Home

The Best Air Purifiers for Cleaner Air—Plus What to Look for When Buying One for Your Home

Is It Bad to Wear a Sports Bra All Day, Every Day? We Asked Experts

No Surprise: The Pandemic Is Impacting Everyone's Sleep, Says New Global Sleep Report

Overthinking These Common Sleep “Rules” Could be Sabotaging Your Shut-Eye

What You Can (Safely) Do After You've Been Vaccinated

This Is the Safest Way to Store and Reheat Leftover Rice (Without Drying It Out)

Why You Should Always Take a True Sick Day When You’re Sick—Even if You Work From Home

Nurses Say These $30 Toe Spacers Provide Serious Relief for Tired Feet

Listeria Prompts Nationwide Recall of Party Platters, Sandwiches, Taco Dip, and More—Here’s What to Know

Exercise Is Essential for a Strong Immune System—These Health Experts Explain How Movement Can Boost Immunity

Oranges for Immunity: Healthy or Over-Hyped?

The Pandemic Gave Us Crazier Dreams, Later Bedtimes, and a Favorite Sleeping Position, Says New Sleep Study

7 Common Teeth Whitening Mistakes to Avoid

What Is a Boil Water Advisory?

How Cold Is Too Cold to Exercise Outside? Here's How to Stay Safe and Warm During Winter Workouts

The Best Disposable Face Masks to Wear Underneath Your Cloth Ones

Is High-Intensity Exercise Always Best? Here's How to Determine the Healthiest Level of Activity for You

The 10 Best Iron-Rich Foods RDs Say You Should Eat More Of

If Back Pain Makes It Hard to Sleep, Amazon Shoppers Say This $48 Pregnancy Pillow Can Help

How to Convince Your Loved Ones to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine (and Help Them Get an Appointment)

