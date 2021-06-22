What Does Eating a Balanced Diet Actually Mean? Breaking Down the 'Good' to 'Bad' Diet Ratio

These days, we live in a very shame-heavy culture, where we feel guilty if we skip a workout, spend a full day vegging on the couch, or dare to eat a second slice of pizza. Combine all of that with a diet culture that assigns "good" and "bad" labels to food, and we can't help but feel like the only way to stay virtuous is to avoid treats completely.

"We've moved into this very disordered way of thinking about food and diets, in which you're either all in or all out," says Christina Stapke, RDN, CD, Seattle-based integrative and functional dietitian. "There is psychological harm that can come from restriction, making you obsessive about what you eat and ultimately just adding more stress to your life, which can spike cortisol and create systemic inflammation."

When it comes to eating for your overall health, though, it's all about balance: prioritizing clean, nutrient-dense foods, while allowing for the occasional indulgence. "Food should be an enjoyable part of life, and I think it's very important to include the things you love in your diet," says Mitzi Dulan, RD, CSSD, a Kansas City-based nutrition expert. "Should you eat a big chocolate chip cookie every day? No. But once a week, sure. Giving yourself permission is important in order to have a healthy relationship with food." To that point, experts are reluctant to call foods strictly "good" or "bad," and instead think it's preferable to look at what you eat as being either a healthy choice or a not-so-healthy choice.

So what exactly is a balanced diet?