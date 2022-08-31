6 Foods High in Vitamin E to Eat for Healthy Skin, Hair, Immunity, and More

When it comes to wellness, nutrients like vitamin C and vitamin D often steal the show—and for good reason, too. Among other key health benefits, these vitamins are essential for immune function, a hot topic in the wellness world. But what about other important nutrients, like vitamin E? It may not get as much attention as other vitamins, but this antioxidant-rich vitamin is just as crucial for your health. Here's what to know about the health benefits of vitamin E, plus foods rich in vitamin E to eat for healthy skin, hair, immunity, and more.

Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, vitamin E is a fat-soluble nutrient, meaning it needs fat in order to be absorbed. It mainly functions as an antioxidant, or a beneficial molecule that fights free radicals. A quick refresher: Free radicals are compounds that, when present in high levels, can cause cellular damage. The body naturally produces free radicals as a result of normal processes (think: metabolism), but factors like environmental pollution and UV radiation can increase free radical formation. If these free radicals build up, they can lead to cellular damage and oxidative stress, a major contributor to chronic conditions like heart disease and cancer, according to research. But that's where antioxidants like vitamin E come in. Generally, antioxidants work by scavenging and neutralizing free radicals, ultimately rendering them harmless. This protects your cells from oxidative stress, keeping them (and you!) healthy and well.

More Vitamin E Benefits

In the case of vitamin E, its antioxidant actions are particularly impressive. For example, it helps protect cell membranes from free radicals, which is key for preventing cellular injury. According to registered dietitian Maddie Pasquariello, MS, RDN, its antioxidant properties also have "the ability to protect the skin from sun damage while stabilizing the skin's barrier." But it doesn't stop there—vitamin E supports skin health by maintaining levels of collagen (the main structural protein in the skin), as well as hair growth, Pasquariello says. This nutrient is also involved in aiding immune function and proper blood flow, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Simply put, vitamin E is a crucial compound for overall health and wellness. Vitamin E deficiency is pretty rare, but since the body can't produce its own vitamin E, you need to get it from elsewhere. Luckily it's found in myriad plant foods, so it's not hard to reach the recommended amount of 15 milligrams per day, per the 2020–2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Below are some high vitamin-E foods to eat regularly, according to nutritionists.