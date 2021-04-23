6 Vitamin A-Rich Foods—and Why They're Good for You

Let's be honest: There are a number of nutrients we know we need, but when pressed, we're unable to really say why (as well as what foods provide them).

What Is Vitamin A, Exactly?

"Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin that is involved in many functions," explains Brittany Moriarty, RD, LDN, and nutrition partner at Stop & Shop. "While its role in promoting vision is often what first comes to mind, it also affects growth and development, helps maintain healthy bones and skin, and helps support the immune system."

How Much Vitamin A Should You Be Getting per Day?

According to Moriarty, the amount needed each day depends on an individual's age and sex. "However, the recommendation for adult women is 700 mcg retinol activity equivalents (RAE), and adult men is 900 mcg RAE. The needs increase for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding."

Also, Moriarty adds that it is found in food as both preformed vitamin A and provitamin A. "This is why the vitamin A content of foods and recommended amounts are measured as micrograms of RAE, and this accounts for the different types and amounts available in food," she explains. She also adds that most people can get plenty of vitamin A each day through food, meaning supplements are generally unnecessary.

Vitamin A-Rich Foods

Vitamin A is naturally present in many foods, and it is also added to foods such as milk, non-dairy beverages, and cereals. There are two types of vitamin A in the diet, one from animal sources and one from plants, Moriarty explains. "Animal sources—meat, poultry, fish, and dairy—provide the active form, preformed vitamin A, that the body can use right away. Plant sources provide provitamin A that the body converts to the active form of vitamin A."

Beta-carotene is the most common form of provitamin A found in fruits and vegetables, and it also acts as an antioxidant to protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Provitamin A is abundant in produce items, especially red, orange and yellow fruits and vegetables, along with dark, leafy greens. Read on for the most vitamin A-rich food sources.