4 Reasons to Make Pecans Your New, Nutrient-Dense Nut of Choice

1 They're packed with vitamins and minerals.

Nuts—including pecans—are extremely high in vitamins and minerals relative to their small size. Nutritionally, they pack a punch with health benefits. "Nuts are one of the most nutrient-dense, nutritionally complete foods you can eat," says Kris Sollid, RD, senior director of nutrition communications at the International Food Information Council. "They contain a variety of nutrients including healthy fats, dietary fiber, and protein."

They're high in copper, manganese, thiamin, and zinc.

Sollid explains that pecans are also an "excellent source of copper and manganese and a good source of thiamin and zinc." Copper is an essential mineral involved in energy production and iron metabolism. Manganese is a trace mineral that plays an important role in fat and carbohydrate metabolism, calcium absorption, and blood sugar regulation. It's also necessary for normal brain and nerve function. Thiamin, often referred to as vitamin B1, is essential to the growth, development, and function of cells. And zinc helps keep your immune system and metabolism functioning normally.