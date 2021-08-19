6 Reasons to Use More Parsley, the Good-for-You Garnish That's Packed With Health Properties
Pile on the flavor and prevent illness with this powerful, versatile herb.
Native to the central and eastern Mediterranean region, parsley is a flowering plant that has been naturalized in Europe and widely used as a fresh or dried herb in dishes around the globe. It's green in color and known for having a mildly bitter flavor that works well in a wide range of recipes, whether fused with other ingredients or used as a garnish sprinkled on top.
The common garnish has also garnered a healthy reputation for being among the top disease-fighting herbs, recognized by the CDC as a powerhouse plant for its high nutrient density and ability to help ward off chronic illnesses.
Curious to know more about this deeply green garnish that keeps on giving? We're breaking down some of parsley's top health benefits below and making it easy to start incorporating parsley into your diet with some of our favorite recipes.
Parsley Benefits
1 It's a major source of calcium.
"Move over collard greens and broccoli stems: One cup of parsley contains 83 mg of calcium," says Laura Cipullo, RD, registered dietitian and founder of Laura Cipullo Whole Nutrition and Yoga. Experts recommend adults consume one thousand to 1,200 milligrams of calcium per day to keep bones strong, muscles fresh, and their heart healthy (more on calcium benefits here). Additional vital minerals found in parsley include potassium, magnesium, folate, and iron, which is an essential element when it comes to blood production.
2 Parsley is full of vitamins A, C, K, and more.
That same cup of parsley packs an estimated 80 mg of vitamin C (known for helping to boost immunity) along with vitamins A (which promotes healthy vision and development) and K (regarded for its bone-forming, anticancer properties).
3 Parsley has free-radical-fighting antioxidants.
"You can also benefit from important antioxidants [found in parsley], such as lutein and zeaxanthin," says Cipullo, which can help defend against free radicals and reduce eye-related illnesses.
4 Parsley supports the gastric system.
"Parsley decreases gastric inflammation by supporting the cellular antioxidant enzyme system," says Cipullo. "Another outstanding benefit of consuming parsley regularly is its association with decreasing stress-induced injury to your gastric system. This means parsley directly acts against the reactive oxygen species that cause damage to your stomach and gastrointestinal tract, especially in individuals with gastric ulcers and ulcerative colitis."
5 Parsley may help with diabetes.
In one study, diabetic rats who were treated with parsley demonstrated significantly lower levels of blood glucose, alkaline phosphatase, and alanine transaminase, suggesting that parsley may have significant hepatoprotective effects (a liver damage protective property).
6 Parsley could help reduce your risk of cancer.
Last, but certainly not least, Cipullo notes that parsley, being an umbellifer herb (along with celery and coriander), has shown positive associations with decreased cancer cell activity. "While it adds flavor to our green juices, Italian sauces, and Mediterranean salads, the flavone apigen that's abundant in parsley inhibits cancer cell migration and invasion and stimulates a protective immune response," she explains. "Including apigen with other anti-cancer drugs may play a role in cancer treatment in the near future."
Delicious Ways to Enjoy Parsley
Ready to start reaping the benefits of parsley? Try adding a refreshing dash to your favorite omelettes, vegetables, pastas, or fruit salads. Take your cooking to the next healthy level with these delicious recipes that celebrate parsley.
Fresh Herb Sauce
Simple, verdant, and full of flavor, this easy herb mixture is divine spooned over grilled meat, chicken, seafood, or vegetables for a color and freshness.
Potato Salad With Bacon and Parsley
This is not your average potato salad. Swap old-school mayonnaise for olive oil and a dash of dijon mustard. Pair with salty bacon and fresh parsley for your new favorite side.
Lemon-Parsley Risotto
Weeknight dinner has never been so easy thanks to creamy risotto, bright lemon, and a healthy sprinkle of fresh parsley.
Tilapia With Caper-Parsley Sauce
A pop of green cuts through the hearty potatoes and nutty butter and used to cook this tilapia to perfection.
Fried Herb Salsa
This flavor-packed dressing is ready to be an all-star player in your kitchen. Frying the oregano and rosemary draws out toasted notes while the sharp, fresh parsley highlights vegetal tones.
Summer Squash With Scallions, Chile, and Parsley
Say hello to summer in a bowl. A leafy salad of delicately sliced green and yellow zucchini gets crunch from chopped almond dressing and sliced green onion.