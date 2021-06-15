What to Eat for a Longer Life and Lasting Health

4 Ditch Ultra-Processed and Packaged Foods

Chips. Cookies. Cheese. These types of food make up nearly 58 percent of the calories we consume-and that's not a good thing. Is it OK to treat yourself now and again? Of course. But folks who consistently eat these types of foods (think more than four servings per day) experience a 62 percent uptick in all-cause mortality. The same study also revealed that with each additional serving of processed food, all-cause mortality increased by 18 percent.

Regular consumption of ultra-processed foods can also promote inflammation in the body over time. "Chronic inflammation is associated with an increased risk of some of the leading causes of disease, including cardiovascular disease, cancer and even depression," Levi says. "This is why we always hear about eating anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich foods. By fighting inflammation and lowering oxidative stress in the body, these foods support healthy cells and in turn help reduce our risk of disease."

A lower risk of disease can easily turn into a longer life. Processed foods often contain loads of sugar, which can wreak havoc on our life span. "Excess sugar is not helpful for our bodies and can lead to increased morbidity and mortality," Dr. McCarthy explains. "When consumed, our regulatory systems go into overdrive in order to avoid extreme highs and lows. When these regulatory systems are less efficient, they can lead to diseases such as diabetes mellitus, type 2, and can contribute to the development of metabolic syndrome."

Little food swaps-like choosing fresh fruit over canned or dried fruits; making water or unsweetened tea your primary beverage instead of soda; and forgoing artificial sweeteners-can greatly help. Refined grains are not exempt either: They too can be found in processed foods. This is another reason why you want to reach for whole-food sources of carbohydrates, says Sass. In other words, your body does need carbs (they're not the enemy!), but it should be getting them from foods that naturally contain carbohydrates. These include starchy veggies, like skin-on potatoes, sweet potato, and winter squash, as well as whole grains like oats, brown rice, and quinoa, she says. "Eating whole, rather than refined grains, is linked to chronic disease protection, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and stroke."

