Kidney Beans Are Full of Plant-Fueled Protein, Fiber, and More Benefits—Here's Why RDs Highly Recommend Them

2 They're super-high in protein.

Protein is a vital nutrient that plays a key role in maintaining and repairing the body. And like all dried legumes, kidney beans are among the "plant-based foods that are the richest in protein." With nearly 14 grams of protein in one cup of cooked kidney beans, these protein powerhouses can serve as a great meat substitute for vegetarians and vegans alike.

"Kidney beans are an excellent source of plant protein," Largeman-Roth explains. "Beans can be the sole source of protein in a dish, or you can add them to chicken or meat to boost the overall healthiness of a meal. That combo works well in salads, chili, tacos, and soups."

RELATED: You'll Never Miss Meat With These Delicious Plant-Based Protein Options