Kidney Beans Are Full of Plant-Fueled Protein, Fiber, and More Benefits—Here's Why RDs Highly Recommend Them
If you've ever found yourself tired of eating the same veggies and looking for a way to perk up your palate, I've got news for you. Kidney beans—the tried and true legume—are inexpensive, versatile, and best of all, packed with nutritional value.
Named for their red color and their shape, kidney beans are a type of legume that commonly come in two varieties: light red and dark red. True to their name, these popular beans are kidney-shaped and especially good in simmered dishes where they absorb the flavors of the seasonings and other ingredients with which they are cooked.
"All pulses [which are dried seeds of legume plants—aka beans, dry peas, chickpeas, and lentils] make a great addition to any diet," says Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, nutrition expert and author of Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen. "They are fiber- and protein-rich, versatile, convenient (when canned), and very budget-friendly."
Kidney beans tout a number of health benefits, including reducing cholesterol, decreasing blood sugar levels, and increasing healthy gut bacteria. Adding kidney beans to your meals is an easy way to boost plant-based protein and fiber intake without a lot of calories. Research shows that one cup of cooked kidney beans contains around 13.4 grams of protein, 13.6 grams of fiber, and 215 calories—in short, they're particularly nutrient-dense for their tiny size, which means, yes, they're very good for you. Read more to find out why our experts recommend kidney beans as a vital part of a healthy diet and how simple bean recipes can spice up your daily regime.
1 They boast key vitamins and minerals for health.
"Beans are a diverse, plant-based source of many important nutrients like folate, potassium, iron, and zinc," says Alyssa Pike, RD, manager of nutrition communications at International Food Information Council. "They are primarily made up of carbohydrates and protein. They also contain fiber—mostly soluble fiber that can help lower cholesterol."
2 They're super-high in protein.
Protein is a vital nutrient that plays a key role in maintaining and repairing the body. And like all dried legumes, kidney beans are among the "plant-based foods that are the richest in protein." With nearly 14 grams of protein in one cup of cooked kidney beans, these protein powerhouses can serve as a great meat substitute for vegetarians and vegans alike.
"Kidney beans are an excellent source of plant protein," Largeman-Roth explains. "Beans can be the sole source of protein in a dish, or you can add them to chicken or meat to boost the overall healthiness of a meal. That combo works well in salads, chili, tacos, and soups."
3 They're a fabulous source of fiber.
"One serving of kidney beans (one-half cup cooked) is a whopping 7 grams [of fiber]," Largeman-Roth says. "Adults should be getting 25 to 35 grams of fiber daily, so kidney beans can help you get there."
While Pike agrees that kidney beans can assist with digestion, she also warns against tummy turbulence (we all remember the infamous bean song!). "Kidney beans also provide insoluble fibers known as alpha-galactosides, which contribute to flatulence and may lead to diarrhea or other digestive discomfort in some people if consumed in large amounts," she explains. "Soaking and rinsing dry beans before cooking, as well as rinsing canned beans in water, can help to reduce these harder-to-digest carbohydrates. As with any food, it is important to take note of how your body responds and make changes accordingly."
4 They contain healthy carbs with cancer-preventing prebiotics.
In addition to regular dietary fiber, Largeman-Roth explains that "beans also contain resistant starch, which is a type of carbohydrate that acts like a fiber." This fiber-like carbohydrate, she says, also has prebiotic benefits, "which means that it helps foster the growth of good bacteria in the gut. Prebiotics are compounds that stimulate the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut), that move through the digestive tract until they reach the colon, where they are fermented (aka broken down) by beneficial bacteria in the gut. "The digestion of these prebiotic fibers produces fatty acids that have anti-cancer properties," she adds.
"When gut microbes metabolize prebiotics, some produce short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, acetate, and propionate," Pike says. "In the gastrointestinal tract, these short-chain fatty acids nourish the cells that line the gut and have been associated with reducing the risk for certain types of cancer, including colorectal cancer."
How Often Should You Eat Them?
"According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans [DGA], the food group beans, peas, and lentils are part of a healthy eating pattern," Pike says. "Because [these foods] have a similar nutrient profile to foods in both the vegetable group and the protein group, they may be thought of as either a vegetable or a protein food when aiming to meet recommended intakes."
Figuring out how many beans to eat on a regular basis will depend on your personal caloric and health needs (everyone's body is different), Pike explains, but about one to three cups of beans, peas, and lentils (including kidney beans) per week is recommended by the DGA.
Healthy Ways to Eat More Kidney Beans
"Whether the beans are dried or canned will determine their preparation and cooking methods," Pike notes. "It's important to note raw or improperly cooked kidney beans are toxic, so it's vital that raw kidney beans are cooked before consumption."
Largeman-Roth recommends rinsing beans before chowing down. "I'm a big fan of canned beans for convenience, but I always rinse mine before using them," she says. "Not only does it lower the sodium content, it can also help remove some of the gas-producing carbohydrates in the beans."
Ready to cook with more kidney beans? Get some delicious recipe inspiration right here.
Kidney Beans and Rice
Beans and rice is a classic combination in countless types of cuisine. This easy version is an unfussy side dish or hearty main accompaniment for a plant-based meal.
Three-Bean Chili With Spring Pesto
The coziest thing to eat on a cold night is a scrumptious, steaming bowl of chili packed with beans, veggies, and herbs. This meat-free chili will be your family's new favorite.
Red Bean and Spinach Burritos
Creamy kidney beans complete this protein-packed burrito—and don't forget the dollop of sour cream.
Turkey and Bean Chili
Turkey and bean chili fills the belly and the soul. Ideal for game nights, weeknights, and, of course, lunch tomorrow.
Couscous With Beans, Avocado, and Scallions
Toss couscous with crunchy scallions, creamy avocado, and wholesome kidney beans for a quick lunch or light-yet-satisfying side.