If Hummus Is Your Dip of Choice, Here Are 9 Healthy Reasons to Validate Your Obsession

Hummus has exploded in the U.S. over the past few years—whereas once upon a time this delicious dip was really only found (in the U.S., at least) in Middle Eastern restaurants and specialty stores. But hummus has become a mainstream staple, and brands like Sabra have popularized a rainbow of flavors and products to help get your hummus fix. And this is excellent news, because hummus is very, very good for you.

"Derived from garbanzo beans [also referred to as chickpeas], hummus is a fiber-rich food that's high in plant-based protein and essential minerals," says Lee Cotton, a registered dietitian and founder of Lee Cotton Nutrition. "It's also a versatile dish that's great for dipping and adding flavor to dishes." Dip veggies, pretzels, or pita chips into hummus for the perfect afternoon snack. Serve it with dinner as a healthy, creamy side. Thin it with olive oil and drizzle over salad as a healthier swap for store-bought dressing. Your options for enjoying hummus (and it's many nutritious benefits) are unlimited. And best of all, while there are tons of pre-made hummus options available in most grocery stores, this smooth and creamy super spread can easily be whipped up at home in a matter of five minutes.

Read on to learn more about the health benefits and nutrition facts of hummus, and how you can incorporate it into your diet for an additional, healthy boost.

Hummus Nutrition and Benefits

How to Prepare and Enjoy Hummus

"Hummus can be used in sandwiches as a condiment, to prepare a creamy pasta dish with vegetables, or served as a dip with vegetables. Pair it with vitamin C (such as red peppers or cherry tomatoes) to enhance the iron absorption of the chickpeas," says Cotton, who suggests making hummus yourself or paying attention to store-bought packages to help control sodium intake. We also like to give it an extra flavor kick with horseradish or spices for a flavorful plant-based snack or meal.

