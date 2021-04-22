Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Why Is Everyone So Bloated Right Now? (Plus, How to Solve It)

Bloating: While it may not be the sexiest topic to discuss, it's certainly one of the most relatable. Why? Because of the uncomfortably sedentary lifestyle and out-of-this-world stress and anxiety thrust upon us by the pandemic, of course. And while the half-ish bottle of wine many of us may have downed before bed last night was intended to help quell said anxiety (despite all the evidence that points to the contrary), it certainly did very little to suppress our tummy troubles.

Indeed, I'm sure we can agree that we're feeling the effects of bloating more than ever. According to Linda Lee, M.D., associate clinical director of gastroenterology at Johns Hopkins Medicine, bloating is defined as a condition in which your stomach feels full and tight, often due to gas. She says that bloating affects around 24 percent of women, but that number has been climbing since the onset of the pandemic.

how-to-get-rid-of-bloating Credit: Getty Images

"This is an unprecedented and once-in-a-lifetime moment," agrees nutrition expert Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition and author of The Southern Comfort Food Diabetes Cookbook: Over 100 Recipes for a Healthy Life. "We have learned by now that despite the excellent progress we've made with rolling out vaccines, COVID-19 isn't disappearing overnight, so we must modify our lifestyles to adapt to the new normal. For those of us who have been at home, all routines have shifted. And for those of us who are working out of the home, new stressors are present. All of the above is causing many to experience more severe symptoms of stress, bloating, and digestive issues than ever before."

Preach. First, let's start by giving ourselves a break (red wine has its health benefits, after all). Next, remember that life won't be this way forever—and in the meantime, there are a number of very simple lifestyle and dietary changes we can make to beat the bloat. Here, five fresh R.D.-recommended foods that help relieve symptoms of bloating, as well as tips and tricks to help prevent them from creeping back.

Best Foods to Combat Bloating

"As with any G.I. discomfort, I would recommend starting by speaking with a qualified health care provider to determine the root cause of bloating, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO)," Feller says. Once you've spoken with your doctor, Feller recommends stocking up on some of these ingredients that may be beneficial in combatting symptoms.

best-anti-aging-foods: blueberries Credit: Getty Images Blueberries They’re a good combination of water and fiber, both of which are involved in gut health. “Blueberries are about 85 to 95 percent water and contain about 4 grams of soluble fiber per 1 cup serving,” explains Feller. “Soluble fiber attracts water and helps ease bowel movements by removing excess water.” Celery Juice -- Celery Juice Benefits Credit: Johner Images/Getty Images Celery According to Feller, celery is a whopping 95 percent water and is rich in potassium, a key micronutrient for maintaining fluid balance in the body. “It’s also a good source of insoluble fiber, which helps to add bulk to the stool as well as move through the digestive tract, decreasing both water and gas bloating,” she explains. This Genius Hack is the Easiest Way to Use Up All Your Fresh Ginger Credit: HD Connelly/Getty Images Ginger Ginger has a carminative effect, meaning it helps to improve digestion and reduces the formation of gas that causes bloating, says Feller. “Additionally, ginger has been shown to accelerate digestion, helping to move foods through the digestive tract so they aren’t as likely to ferment in the intestines and produce gas.” Marinated Fennel and Olives Recipe Credit: Greg DuPree Fennel According to Feller, this herbaceous vegetable helps to accelerate digestion and enhances the enzyme secretion that helps to break down food. “Increasing the rate of digestion has the possibility to reduce bloating.” Studies also show that fennel has the potential to act as a probiotic, which aids in digestion by easing gas and bloating. Parsley Parsley is a natural diuretic that helps to excrete excess water from the body, decreasing water-related bloat, says Feller. It is also considered a carminative herb, which helps to decrease gas formation.

Why Is Bloating on the Rise Right Now?

Increased alcohol "Alcohol is a toxin and the body recognizes it as such," Feller says. "It's an inflammatory substance that causes swelling and water retention in the body." Alcohol, when consumed in excess and consistently over time, can also wipe out beneficial bacteria in the intestines, creating digestive distress, gas, and bloating. Stress There is a highway—meaning an established communication system—between the gut and the brain. In times of acute or chronic stress, Feller says that the body may respond by tensing, which can decrease gastric motility and cause constipation. "Alternatively, some people have diarrhea when experiencing stress. The body also may cause the esophagus to spasm and increase the secretion of stomach acid, causing even more bloating." Sedentary life "As we are all confined to our homes more than ever, many people are not moving their bodies as much as they should be," Feller explains. She recommends movement to help stimulate the digestive tract and move food through more efficiently. Additionally, sitting hunched over while working compresses digestive organs and slows down digestion. "Even something as simple as walking after a meal can help to stimulate gastric muscles to move food through the stomach," Feller explains. "When it takes food a long time to move through the stomach, there is an increased possibility for gas formation, but when the stomach is emptied quickly, fermentation of food and gas production decrease. Stomach muscles can help to move gas through the G.I. tract, so regular strength training can help to strengthen stomach muscles to decrease gas and bloating." True story: A review published in Exercise and Sports Science Reviews found that exercise is able to alter the gut microbiota, which is a key regulator of digestion and gas formation.

Lifestyle Changes That Will Help You Beat the Bloat

If you do notice serious symptoms of bloating, Feller recommends making the following modifications: