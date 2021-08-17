6 Types of Fruit That Are Loaded With Fiber—Plus, Delicious Ways to Eat More of Them

Talking about the fiber content of your diet may not be the most riveting subject to bring up at the dinner table, but it might be one of the most important topics to address when evaluating your overall health. "Fiber is so important for a healthy diet," says Amy Gorin, MS, RDN, a plant-based registered dietitian. "It helps many aspects of health, from gut health to cholesterol. In addition to helping keep your body functioning optimally, eating fiber also helps keep you fuller for longer, which can be beneficial for weight management."

Unfortunately, most Americans don't get nearly enough fiber in their daily diets. According to the 2020–2025 U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, women ages 31 to 50 should get 25 grams of fiber daily, and men in the same age range should aim for 31 grams per day. While most people believe they get enough fiber, more than 90 percent of women and 97 percent of men fall short of these recommendations, largely due to the overconsumption of processed foods and drinks, which have been stripped of their fiber (and much of their nutrient value).

The solution? Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains is bound to increase the amount of fiber in your diet without relying on supplements or a prescription from your doctor. An easy—and undeniably delicious—place to start is with fruit. Nature's candy happens to be filled not only with antioxidants, minerals, and other essential nutrients, but it also serves as an excellent, natural source of dietary fiber. Not all fruits are equal in terms of their fiber content, however, so it's important to know which types of fruit to reach for if you're looking to boost your fiber intake effectively, naturally, and deliciously. These are the highest-fiber fruits around.

6 High-Fiber Fruits to Eat Regularly