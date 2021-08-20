A Guide to Healthy Fats vs. Unhealthy Fats—Including How Much You Need Daily and the Best Ways to Eat Them

Healthy vs. Unhealthy Fats, Explained

First, let's get a few things straight: It is true that not all fats are healthy for you. As a general rule, saturated and trans fats are considered unhealthy, while unsaturated fats are considered healthy. However, as with most things, it tends to be a little more complicated than that black-and-white statement. For example, avocados are made up of mostly monounsaturated fats, but do contain a small amount of saturated fat. This doesn't mean that avocados get tossed into the unhealthy fat bucket, but rather that they're a mostly nutritious food that should be eaten in moderation.

Trans Fats and Saturated Fats: The "Bad"

Trans fats are a particularly problematic form of unsaturated fat that can be found naturally in small amounts in meat and dairy products. But most trans fat is created through an industrial process called hydrogenation, which extends the shelf life of vegetable oils. Because of their low cost and far-off expiration dates, trans fats are found in many shelf-stable and processed food items, as well as in many restaurant deep fryers, since it has to be changed less often than its healthier fatty counterparts.

RELATED: How Much Is Too Much Sugar? Here's Where to Cap Your Sugar Intake Every Day

Diets that include a lot of unsaturated and trans fats have been shown through numerous research studies to raise your "bad" cholesterol (LDL) and lower your "good" cholesterol (HDL), which can increase your risk of heart disease. Based on a major review of the research on diet and heart disease risk published by the American Heart Association, a team of experts offered a Presidential Advisory that states: "The scientific rationale for decreasing saturated fat in the diet has been and remains based on well-established effects of saturated fat to raise low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, a leading cause of atherosclerosis." Consuming trans fats has also been linked to increased inflammation in the body, which can result in a number of chronic health conditions from diabetes to arthritis.

Unsaturated Fats: "The Good"

Healthy fats, on the other hand, are typically monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, and naturally come from whole foods including fruits, nuts, seeds, and fish. When you hear people raving about the benefits of Omega-3 fatty acids, for example, they're talking about a heart-healthy polyunsaturated fat that can be found in fatty fish, algae, and flaxseeds.

"Healthy fats help you stay healthy and live an energized, disease-free life, while unhealthy fats can contribute to chronic disease and sap your energy. And they've been shown to boost your risk of certain health conditions," says Kate Geagan (MS, RD) a consultant to Pompeian and a sustainable food and nutrition expert.