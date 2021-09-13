Here's Why You're Craving Sugar All the Time—Plus Tips on How to Stop

1 Force of habit

As it turns out, sugar cravings are often the result of conditioning over time. In other words, it's a habit. "You've got a stimulus, a behavior, and a reward," says Dr. Crupain. "In the case of a sugar craving, the stimulus could be finishing dinner, the behavior is eating the sweets, and the reward is how you feel—in this case, good." The feel-good hormone that's released after indulging in our favorite dessert is called dopamine and the hormone that regulates blood sugar levels is called insulin, Dr. Crupain explains. "When we eat sugar, insulin goes up in the primitive parts of our brain that is our reward pathway. This causes an increase in dopamine release, which makes us feel good and turns our behavior of eating sugar into a habit. As a result, we learn that every time we eat a meal (or something else), if we engage in the behavior of eating sugar, we will feel good."

Solution: Try to find a healthy replacement habit

To kick the habit of over-indulging in sweets after eating, Dr. Crupain suggests finding a healthy, replacement habit post-dinner to "reprogram your brain." This can include talking to a friend on the phone, binging your favorite show, or taking a relaxing bath. Also, high-quality sweets—sans artificial stuff—can be just as satisfying as lower-quality sweets. For example, 70 percent cocoa dark chocolate can satisfy cravings without triggering your sweet tooth, says Dr. Oz.

RELATED: 5 Ways to Beat the Midday Slump Without Sugar (or Coffee)