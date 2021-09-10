8 of the Highest-Protein Foods Every Well-Balanced Diet Should Include

Protein is a key component to our diet, responsible for so many important functions in our body. "Protein is broken down into amino acids, the building blocks of healthy tissue, including muscle, skin, and connective tissue, and it's important for wound healing (collagen) and lean body mass (muscle)," says Laura Burdick, RD, LD, who works at Mt. Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio. "Additionally, protein is required for almost all of the metabolic processes in the body including digestion, heart, and lung function, and nervous system function."

Protein is an important macronutrient for people of all ages, but the amount of protein you need depends on your age, health, and activity levels. "The National Academy of Medicine released a recommendation that adults should get a minimum of 0.8 grams/kg of body weight—or just over 7 grams of protein for every 20 pounds of body weight," says Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN and owner of Maya Feller Nutrition and adjunct professor at NYU. "Protein recommendations do increase as we age due to decreases in lean body mass and impaired utilization of protein in the body."

For adults 65 and over, an intake of 1 to 1.2 grams/kg of body weight can help offset age-related protein deficiencies. Life stages like pregnancy and lactation, and body builders or endurance athletes, may require more protein. "Conversely, for individuals with kidney or liver dysfunction, a restricted protein intake may be recommended by a physician or health care professional," Burdick says.

The good news is that protein is found in so many great and versatile foods that it's easy to incorporate into your diet, whether or not you eat meat. The best proteins out there are those with high bioavailability. "Bioavailability of protein refers to how well your body is able to absorb and use the amino acids from that protein," Feller says.

These are sometimes called "complete" or "whole" proteins because they provide for all 9 amino acids. Incomplete proteins aren't bad—they just usually require adding in more of a variety of choices. Many ancient grains are high in protein, but incomplete proteins. Adding them to your diet can still be beneficial, though.

To get the most of your protein consumption, Feller recommends pairing with acidic food. "Proteins are broken down by hydrochloric acid and enzymes in the stomach. Consuming acidic foods such as vinegar or orange juice may help to enhance protein absorption," says Feller.

One more note: You also don't want to eat all of that protein in one sitting. "Absorption is also more efficient when protein intake is spread evenly throughout the day rather than eating a large amount at once," she says.

With all of this in mind, here are some of the best, healthiest, highest-protein foods to eat—including high-protein meat and plant-based options.

Top Foods That Are High in Protein