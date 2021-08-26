6 Science-Backed Health Benefits of Radishes, Your New Favorite, Crunchy Veggie

3 Radishes have essential nutrients, like vitamin C, for immune function.

Looking for tasty new ways to eat more vitamin C? Add radishes to your shopping list. Check out these radish nutrition facts: One cup of raw radishes boasts 17 milligrams of the vitamin C, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. That's about 20 percent of the daily recommended intake of 90 milligrams and 75 milligrams for men and women, respectively. According to the journal Nutrients, vitamin C supports immune function by enhancing the activity of phagocytes, or cells that "eat" harmful germs. This key vitamin is also an antioxidant, as mentioned above, meaning it can protect cells from free radical damage.

Acerra adds that radishes contain selenium, another immune-boosting nutrient. Selenium keeps you healthy by activating T and B cells, aka white blood cells involved in your body's immune response.

