8 New-School Food Rules Nutrition Experts Want You to Follow

1 The old rule: Eat five plant foods per day.

"Aiming for five fruits and veggies a day can be a good place to start, but we can be creatures of habit, and it's easy to get into a food rut," says Megan Rossi, PhD, RD, author of Love Your Gut. "The five-a-day rule largely ignores the needs of the trillions of microbes (including bacteria) living in our gut, as they all have different taste preferences and need a diverse nutrient supply to flourish."

According to Rossi, gut bacteria is linked to the health of pretty much every other organ in the body, including the heart, skin, and brain. "The more diverse your gut microbes become, the more 'skills' they have to train our immune cells, increase our resilience to infection, balance our blood sugar, lower blood fats, and help protect against many diseases."

The New Rule: Aim for 30 different types of plants a week, across all plant food groups—fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes (beans and pulses), nuts and seeds, herbs and spices—suggest Rossi.

"This is what I call The Diversity Diet, my inclusive way of eating for optimal health based on my key principles of gut health and dietary diversity. One of the key studies performed at my clinic demonstrated that people who ate at least 30 different plant-based foods a week had more diverse gut microbes than people who ate less than 10," she says.

And if you can access more than 30, Rossi says there's no need to stop there: "The more, the merrier."