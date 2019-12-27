Intuitive Eating Is a Happier and Healthier Way to Eat—Here’s How to Begin

It can be challenging to treat yourself well (and feel good about doing so) if you’ve long considered your weight to be the first and best measure of your health, says Scritchfield. “Well-being is a blend of physical and mental health, and we’re better off when we don’t use weight as a measure,” she says. It’s normal to doubt that you will ever let go of weight ideals and accept your body. But if you succeed, an afternoon walk becomes about taking a break to clear your head and reboot your energy, rather than about burning a certain number of calories.

Try this: Scritchfield suggests focusing on three aspects of body kindness: love, connection, and care. Love means choosing to love yourself even if you wish your body were different. Connection means being on the same team as your body; like a friend, you pay attention to what your body needs. Care means making choices based on that love and connection. For example, you can think about exercise in the following way: “I love my body, and while I may feel out of shape, I appreciate that it carries me through each day.” Or “I connect with my body when I hear it tell me that it’s hard to get up from the floor and that exercise might make me stronger, more flexible, and energized.” Or “I care for my body by trying a YouTube yoga flow. Not because I need to whip my body into shape, but because I want to give it what it needs to feel good.” By starting with body kindness, says Scritchfield, you’ll reach a point when you make healthy physical and emotional choices that align with your goals.