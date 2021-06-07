5 Ways to Eat More Kale When You Don't Want a Salad

1 Add It to Homemade Hummus

If you haven't made hummus at home, you're missing out. Not only can you whip it up in no time with our 5-minute hummus recipe, you can go heavy on your favorite ingredients (hello, paprika!). That said, it's also a great way to sneak some kale into your diet. "In a food processor, add a handful of chopped kale into homemade or prepared hummus," says Topol. She explains that you won't even be able to taste it, but you'll still benefit from the nutrients!