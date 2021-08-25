How to Choose a Legit Nutritionist, According to a Registered Dietitian

1 Know Which Credentials You're Looking For

Registered dietitian, nutritionist, holistic nutritionist… There's a bevy of terms and credentials out there in the food health world, so how does one know what each pro is qualified to do? In short, always research someone's educational background and credentials before deciding to work together. This is important in ensuring that they have the skills and tools to give you sound advice as well as that their services will fit in with your payment plan. Here are some key pointers to help you break through the clutter and understand what to look for in a pro.

"It is important to note that all registered dietitians are nutritionists, but not all nutritionists are registered dietitians." says Ditkoff. The term nutritionist isn't regulated, so technically, anyone who has an interest in nutrition can call her or himself a nutritionist.

A registered dietitian will have either an "RD" or an "RDN" after their name.

RDN stands for "registered dietitian nutritionist"—both titles, RD and RDN, are used interchangeably by dietitians. The RD/RDN title means that the practitioner:

Has completed a minimum of a bachelor's degree from an accredited program with an extensive nutrition and science curriculum

Has completed a dietetic internship

Has passed a national examination administered by the Commission on Dietetic Registration (CDR)

Maintains their credential through continuing professional education.

This is a rigorous process that ensures that RD/RDNs are adequately equipped to provide safe and proper nutritional counseling.

By contrast, a nutritionist, or a holistic nutritionist, may not have earned that title by way of a standardized system.

"Although some nutritionists may have an educational background in nutrition without the registered dietitian credential (such as a bachelor's or master's degree in nutrition), others may use this title after taking a short online course," Ditkoff explains.

This isn't to say that nutritionists are harmful or don't have your best interests at heart, but they may not have the same level of education, certification, and standards that a RD/RDN does.

RD/RDN services are eligible for insurance reimbursement.

Also important to consider is the issue of insurance. As Ditkoff explains, "Only a RD or RDN is accredited and authorized to be recognized by the US Government as performing services that are eligible for reimbursement under current health care laws. In many states, the only professionals who are legally eligible for performing nutrition counseling and getting insurance reimbursement for it are RDs or RDNs." So if you're not looking to pay out of pocket, be sure to know what services are covered by your insurance and what credentials a practitioner needs to qualify.