7 Ways to Break a Sugar Addiction and Curb Cravings for Good

Know the difference between a craving and hunger.

Oftentimes when we think we're hungry, we're actually just having a craving. What's the difference? Next time you want to reach for that chocolate cake, ask yourself: if the only thing I had to eat right now was an apple, would I eat it? If the answer is "no," then you're probably having a craving and not actually hungry. When you're hungry, what you're willing to eat is flexible, when you're having a craving, it's not. The next time you answer "no" to that question, take 20 minutes before you act on it. Often you'll find that the craving goes away; if it doesn't then allow yourself to mindfully indulge.

"You can also try to replace that craving with a healthy substitute," says Kien Vuu, MD, a performance and longevity doctor and the author of Thrive State. Whenever I experience a craving, I'll either go for a walk or sip on sparkling water. I find that if I don't act on my initial craving and allow some time to pass, my craving will usually dissipate on its own."

When flavored water doesn't do the trick, Cassetty tells her clients that one of the easiest ways to lower your added sugar intake is to swap out your usual dessert for something like Lily's Sweets. "They're botanically sweetened chocolate treats with no added sugar. A sweet like this doesn't count toward your daily added sugar intake." Note, however, even botanically sweetened treats-aka stevia-sweetened ones-should be consumed in moderation, as previously mentioned.

