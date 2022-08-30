5 Surprising Signs You're Chewing Your Food Wrong

If your parents ever told you to "slow down" while eating as a kid, you probably rolled your eyes and kept on shoveling dinner into your mouth. But your parents were actually on to something—whether or not they knew exactly why. As it turns out, chewing slowly and thoroughly is not only necessary for actually eating and swallowing food, but also for avoiding a range of digestive woes and health issues as well. We spoke to doctors and nutritionists to find out more about why chewing enough matters for your health, what "enough" actually means (how many times should you chew each bite?), what happens when you don't, and simple strategies to improve your chewing habits.

The Importance of Chewing for Proper Digestion

Contrary to popular belief, the digestion process doesn't start in the stomach; it begins in the mouth. The first step of digestion is chewing, which both reduces the size of food and activates the salivary glands to secrete more saliva, according to Johanna P. Salazar, MS, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist and founder of Healing Nutrition. Saliva contains enzymes like amylase and lipase, which break down carbs and fats, respectively. It "also contains mucus, which helps bind the food particles together, and provides a lubricant to aid swallowing," Salazar explains. Furthermore, saliva triggers the production of hydrochloric acid in the stomach, helping it get ready for incoming food.

However, in an age of multitasking, time pressures, and distracted eating, many people tend to eat quickly, mindlessly, or on the go, says functional medicine physician Julie Taylor, MD, MPH. As a result, we don't think twice about how well we're chewing our food, let alone the rate at which we do it. Aside from the obvious choking hazard (yikes!), not chewing well enough can be the hidden culprit behind various unpleasant (and, at very worst, dangerous) issues, below.