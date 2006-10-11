Healthy Fast Food and Takeout

If You Usually Order:

Fried vegetable dumplings and shrimp lo mein.





Make It Healthier:

Specify steamed dumplings, and ask that your shrimp be served with brown rice (a high-fiber whole grain) rather than noodles (made from refined white flour).





Better Yet:

Pile on the vegetables (opt for vitamin- and fiber-rich bok choy and broccoli; go light on less-nutritious baby corn and water chestnuts), and be judicious with sauces (try low-sodium soy).