Eat Like a Climatarian for a Healthy Planet and a Healthy You

Say, for example, we take away the antibiotics. Less meat would be produced, but it would be healthier, more humanely raised and more expensive. That's not a bad thing: For one, it would more accurately reflect the actual cost of raising animals for meat, dairy, and eggs. For another, it would make humanely raised animal products, which are less destructive of the climate and more competitive. Ultimately it would reduce meat consumption. Cutting back on meat is a more powerful tool in curbing global warming than switching from an SUV to a Prius.