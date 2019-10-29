6 Popular Apple Varieties Are Being Recalled Over Potential Listeria Contamination—Here’s What You Should Know

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just announced that Traverse City, Mich.-based produce company North Bay Produce, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 2,297 cases and two bulk bins of fresh apples. The recall is being issued due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The specific apple varieties being recalled are: Honeycrisp, Fuji, Red Delicious, Jonathan, McIntosh, and Jonamac. The potentially contaminated fruits were sold in plastic bags under the brand names “Great Lakes” and “North Bay Produce Pure Michigan,” as well as generic unbranded apples in clear plastic tote bags, white paper tote bags, and even apples that were sold individually from retailer display trays. These apples were shipped between October 16, 2019 and October 21, 2019 from one North Bay facility to wholesalers, retailers, and brokers in the states of Illinois, Michigan, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Wisconsin.

The good news is that no illnesses linked to the contaminated apples have been reported at this time. Additionally, apples purchased at retail prior to October 16 are not affected by the recall; no other North Bay Produce products are affected either.

That being said, according to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes has the potential to cause serious and even fatal foodborne infections in those with weakened immune systems, particularly young children and elderly adults. Listeria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Even healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms like nausea, stomach pain, high fever, severe headache, stiffness, and diarrhea.

If you think you may have purchased these potentially dangerous apples, toss the fruit immediately. “Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should not consume it. The product should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase,” states the FDA in its report.

Those with questions may call 1-231-929-4001, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, or visit northbayproduce.com

