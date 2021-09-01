5 Filling, Nutritious Snacks That Keep Inflammation at Bay

Doesn't everyone need an arsenal of snacks for that mid-morning or afternoon pick-me-up? Whether you're looking for healthy afternoon eats for the kids or need a quick, filling, and good-for-you bite during the workday, it's important to choose nutritious snacks that serve your body well. Instead of reaching for something sugary, overly-processed, or nutritionally empty, what if you eat not just to fuel up, but to help tone down the inflammation in your body?

Now, inflammation has gotten a bad rep, but let's remember that not all inflammation is bad. "Inflammation is a normal part of the body's response to infection or injury," says Brynn McDowell, R.D. "It's typically followed by a period of resolution that heals your tissues after inflammation. The goal is to keep the balance between inflammation and restoration. Chronic inflammation happens when the balance is never restored." And when it comes to chronic inflammation, the foods you eat can play a huge role in fueling the fire—or taming it.

According to Kirstin Kirkpatrick, M.S., RDN, we can put food in one of two groups: foods that have been shown to increase inflammatory factors in the body, and foods that have been shown to decrease them. When we consume more of the latter than the former, our bodies thrive. Anti-inflammatory foods can help your body fight off oxidative stress, something that can cause inflammation. "Eating a diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods is important because chronic inflammation can lead to heart disease, depression, joint pain and GI issues," says McDowell.

What makes a snack anti-inflammatory?

When it comes to choosing a snack that helps lessen inflammation in the body, there are certain types of ingredients you can look for. "Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, extra-virgin olive oil, and fatty fish (think: a very Mediterranean pattern of eating) are known contributors to an anti-inflammatory diet," says Ale Zozos, M.S., RDN. "Many of these foods contain antioxidants or molecules that fight against free radicals to reduce the risk for chronic disease. In fact, foods that are vibrant in color like blueberries, beets, leafy greens, turmeric, and other berries, contain a healthy dose of antioxidants, which is why it's so important to eat in color." And when in doubt, just go for a plant-based option. "Virtually every plant has been shown to have anti-inflammatory impact," Kirkpatrick says.

Satisfying Anti-Inflammatory Snacks for the Whole Family