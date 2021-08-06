We All Know Seeds Are Good for You, but These 6 Are the Healthiest

1 Chia Seeds

Nutrition Facts

Calories per serving: 70 in a tablespoon (dry).

70 in a tablespoon (dry). Notable nutrients: Fiber and calcium.

Chia Seed Benefits

Digestive maintenance: One tablespoon has more fiber than a slice of whole-grain bread. This roughage enhances digestion and also makes you feel fuller, says New York City nutritionist Lauren Slayton.

Heart health: The fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids housed in chia seeds all may help reduce the risk of heart disease. A 2014 study also showed a link between chia seeds and reduced blood pressure in people with hypertension.

Better bones: Don't like dairy? Two servings offer the same amount of calcium as ½ cup of milk.

Try them as pudding: Go for our vanilla-cinnamon chia pudding recipe and top it off with granola and fruit if you want a crunchier or sweeter touch.