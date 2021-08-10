7 of the Healthiest Canned Foods to Keep in Your Pantry, According to RDs

It might surprise you, but canned goods can often be just as nutritious as their fresh counterparts in the produce section. "Buying canned goods typically provides equal value nutrition-wise compared to fresh items," says Leslie Bobo, RDN , a registered dietitian nutritionist based in Los Angeles. "Most of these items are canned right after being harvested, and they do not lose nutrients in the canning process."

Canned food can also be more accessible, and often more affordable, to those who don't have access to fresh produce year-round, adds Bobo. Canned goods have a longer shelf life, too, which can encourage creativity and flexibility in the kitchen. Read on for expert recommendations on the healthiest types of canned food you should stock up on (and check out professional chefs' favorite canned and frozen foods to inspire you even more).