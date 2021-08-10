Tired of Oranges? Grapefruit Is Full of Vitamin C, Too (and Many More Healthy Benefits)

1 Grapefruit is an excellent source of vitamin C.

Like most fruits, grapefruit is low in calories, containing about 60 calories per one half of a medium grapefruit (around 154 grams). It also contains about 2 grams of dietary fiber and is an excellent source of vitamins C and A.

"One of the key benefits of grapefruit is its high concentration of vitamin C, which plays an important role in the body's regular immune system function and improves the absorption of iron present in plant-based foods," explains Waddill. She adds that vitamin C is required for the biosynthesis of collagen, which helps to heal wounds. Some research suggests that vitamin C may also help with the regeneration of other antioxidants within the body, including vitamin E.

RELATED: How Much Vitamin C Is in an Orange?