6 Healthy Perks of Sipping Ginger Tea (Iced or Hot), According to RDs

In its raw form, ginger is known for having a spicy kick, so it may not be your go-to flavor choice unless you're really in the mood for its earthy, pungent flavor. Not only is it used in cooking as an aromatic, but the spice (yes, it's classified as a spice) has also long been used as a health remedy for conditions like nausea and motion sickness. According to Brigitte Zeitlin, RD, founder of BZ Nutrition in New York City, ginger root is a vegetable with long-standing medicinal properties, and drinking ginger tea can provide alleviating properties, too

Ginger is native to the continent of Asia and comes from the flowering plant of the Zingiberaceae family. Most people are more familiar with the concept of consuming its root, or stem, which can add unique, zippy flavor to various dishes and condiments in many types of cuisine. Ginger tea, steeped in boiling water or infused into herbal blends, can be equally delicious, soothing, and beneficial to the body.

Ginger Tea Benefits

How to Prepare Ginger Tea

While you can easily find ginger-flavored or ginger-infused tea bags at the store, you can also easily make ginger tea from scratch at home with boiling water, sliced ginger root, fresh lemon juice, and honey for a healthy hint of sweetness.

"Drink your ginger tea straight up or with some lemon, or enjoy it iced for the same benefits," Zeitlin says. "You can also use 8 ounces of unsweetened ginger tea as the liquid base for your smoothies."

Your options don't stop at plain old hot or iced tea, though. Use it to add flavor to various dishes, from veggies to grains. "Not only can you drink ginger tea on its own, but you can also use it as a base for cooking rice so that you end up with a spicy kick to your finished dish," Gorin adds. "Another option is to use it instead of vegetable broth to sauté vegetables in."

More Genius Ways to Drink Ginger Tea