What to Know About Galangal, Ginger's Super-Spice Cousin That Helps Lower Inflammation

If you've ever shopped for ginger root in the produce section of the grocery store, chances are you may have almost inadvertently grabbed a similar-looking spice called galangal root. While the two may appear uncannily similar, galangal has a very different flavor profile from ginger, so they're not often used interchangeably. But don't write off this new-to-you spice just yet. Galangal adds unique flavor and offers a variety of health benefits when used in certain dishes.

What Is Galangal and What Does It Taste Like?

Similar in appearance to ginger, galangal is a closely related vegetable that can give a little extra zing or kick to sour soups and dishes, Catherine Ko, RDN, a Los Angeles-based dietitian says. In fact, native to Southeast Asia, galangal root looks so similar in appearance to ginger that it's sometimes referred to as "Thai ginger"' or "Siamese ginger." While ginger is used more universally, Galangal is specifically utilized in Southeast Asian cuisines, such as Thai, Indonesian, and Vietnamese cooking. Both ginger and galangal (along with other spices like cardamom and turmeric) come from the rhizome family; however, each of them is actually quite different when it comes to their flavor: ginger tends to be rather spicy and not at all sweet, while galangal offers a sharper, citrusy flavor. Galangal also has a smoother and paler skin than ginger, as well as harder flesh. It also needs to be sliced, as it's more difficult to grate than ginger tends to be.

Galangal Benefits

According to Brigitte Zeitlin, RD, founder of BZ Nutrition in New York City, galangal has also been used in Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine for centuries and is gaining recognition in traditional medicine as well. Read on for some of the most notable benefits of eating galangal.

How to Prepare Galangal

As you might expect, similar to the manner in which ginger is prepared, galangal can be boiled, steamed, or eaten raw, says Gabrielle Tafur, RD, an Orlando, Florida-based dietitian. Galangal does tend to be rather hard when raw, but when cooked properly, it can provide a unique flavor that pairs deliciously with other ingredients.

"It's usually more convenient for galangal to be pureed in order to add it to recipes and prevent clumping or biting into hard chunks throughout your meal," Tafur explains."This may be how you've seen ginger in the fresh produce aisle lately as this method prolongs its freshness and prevents molding."

"You can also store pureed galangal in the freezer, so later you can easily toss it into soups [such as Tom Kha, a popular Thai coconut soup], smoothies, or stir-fries," Tafur says. "Depending on the flavor profile you're seeking during your meal, this will generally dictate how much of this ingredient to use."