What to Eat, Drink, and Avoid to Help With Constipation

1 Drink Water

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. We all know that drinking enough water is important for so many things, from skin elasticity to flushing out toxins, but it's also key in getting things moving in your digestive system.

"The more water you get, the better it is for the colon," says Dr. Arastu. "If you're dehydrated, your body absorbs water through the colon—that's how you end up with dry, hard stool. If you have enough water in your body, it doesn't need to be taken from the colon."

How much water is the right amount? That depends on a few personal factors. Laura Wilson, RD, a dietitian in New Haven, Conn., uses this formula to estimate how much water you should be drinking each day. "For every calorie you would want to have one cubic centimeter of water: So a 2000 calorie diet means at least 2 liters of water/fluids per day," she says.

Dr. Arusti usually has her patients aim for 2 liters of water per day, knowing that although it may not be attainable for some, people tend to drink more when aiming for a higher number.

Water is also important when we talk about ingesting fiber (which we'll get to in a minute)—without the water, the fiber can't do its job.

