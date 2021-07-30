5 Healthy Benefits of Flaxseeds—the Small-but-Mighty Superfood Worth Sprinkling, Blending, and Baking Into Everything

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Much more than just a delicate topping to sprinkle over oatmeal or a colorful acai bowl, flaxseeds have proven to be a potent powerhouse food, packed with heart-healthy benefits and protective properties. And while they may seem like such teeny seeds, don't let its small size fool you: The flaxseed (also known as linseed) is loaded with notable vitamins and nutrients such as plant-based fiber, protein, and fatty acids. In fact, the percentage of the essential omega-3 fatty acid alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) that's found in flaxseeds is the highest of any plant source, making this quite the superstar superfood—despite its small size.

"Flaxseeds are high in fiber, which helps to fill you up, keep you full longer, and aids in digestion and heart health," says Fresh Thyme Market's health and lifestyle expert, Meghan Sedivy, RD, LN. "They also contain omega-3 fatty acids which have been linked to several health benefits that include brain health and heart health; that may help reduce blood pressure levels and inflammation; and that help increase good cholesterol levels."

Though flaxseeds have recently gained official superfood status, research shows that they're one of the oldest cultivated crops, grown since the beginning of civilization. Flaxseeds are derived from the flax plant, Linum usitatissimum, and were primarily used to produce fiber for clothing and linens since 3000 B.C.

Having been traditionally used as an ingredient in breakfast cereals and breads, research shows that a significant number of flax products have been developed for the health food market over the last 10 years—which may explain the uptick in flaxseed popularity. Known as a very versatile super seed, you can sprinkle it into nearly anything to reap its amazing nutritional benefits: yogurt, salad, smoothies, oatmeal, cereal—the list is endless!

Here are five beneficial reasons to add flaxseeds to your grocery list ASAP, and extra tips on how to add them into your diet and reap all their healthy rewards.

How to Incorporate More Flaxseeds Your Diet

"One of my favorite ways to include flaxseeds is adding them to your favorite breakfast batters like breads, pancakes, or waffles," Sedivy suggests. "They're virtually tasteless, and when ground they won't change the texture of your batter. This is a simple way to add nutrients to your meal without sacrificing taste or flavor." And again, you can toss them over salads and veggies, oatmeal and smoothies, add them to pestos, hummus, and sauces. Get creative—because the options are really endless.

Should you grind them or leave them whole?

And as for the great debate—to grind or not to grind your flaxseeds—Sedivy does recommend grinding them to get the most out of them. "Whole flaxseeds aren't as readily digestible and can pass through the digestive tract without being digested and missing all the nutritional benefits," she says. "It's better to grind your flaxseeds, since [they'll be] easier to digest, and therefore you're more likely to reap all the health benefits."

Here are some more of our favorite flaxseed-enhanced recipes to try.