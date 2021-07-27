You're Likely Not Getting Enough Flavonoids—So Add These 10 Tasty Superfoods to Your Grocery List ASAP

1 Onions

"Onions contain quercetin, an antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation and treat allergies, as well as promote certain hormone activities (such as insulin)," Gellman says. "Onions can be the base of anything you cook! Saute some onions as a base for soup, stew, or braised meat, or combine them with other vegetables in a stir-fry for a quick, nutrient-packed meal."

Try this recipe for caramelized onions with thyme or quick pickled onions as a cool and tangy side.