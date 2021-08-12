Packed with valuable nutrients, the immature soybean is a healthy addition to any meal or snack. Here's how to eat more of it.

Why You Should Snack on Edamame for Protein, Healthy Fats, and 3 More Nutritious Benefits

Edamame isn't just a side dish at sushi restaurants. Widely available in both fresh and frozen varieties, edamame—the term used for an immature soybean still in its pod—is a nutritional powerhouse that's very good for you and makes a delicious addition to any meal. Find them shelled or in the shell and toss these tiny green soybeans into everything from soups to stir fries to your grazing board during cocktail hour (steam then sprinkle with flaky sea salt for *chef's kiss* perfection). You can even find freeze-dried edamame to munch on when you need a clean, crunchy snack. Here are all the nutritious reasons to keep a bag or two of edamame in the freezer at all times.

5 Key Edamame Nutrition Facts

Should I Be Worried About Soy in Edamame?

This is an age-old question. Edamame is a form of soy, which is an isoflavone that contains phytoestrogen, a plant compound that has the ability to exert estrogen-like effects. "Because of this, people had been skeptical to include soy in their diet," Newell says.

However, there are a couple reasons you don't need to worry about these soy-related effects, says Newell. For one, early studies showing that exposure to high doses of isoflavones led to higher risk of breast cancer were done on rats, which process soy differently than humans. Also, multiple new epidemiological studies have followed women for years and shown no association between consumption of soy and breast cancer, says Newell. "In fact, [newer] studies show that intake of soy products, like edamame, may even have a preventative effect against cancers," she adds.

Additionally, the American Institute for Cancer Research asserts that soy intake does not increase cancer risk. So, you can add edamame to your plate without concern.

How to Eat More Edamame

There are so many ways to work edamame into a healthy, balanced diet. You can purchase the pods fresh when they're in season (in summer) or frozen (shelled or unshelled) in the freezer section of nearly any grocery store.

A classic way to cook edamame is to boil, steam, or microwave the pods, then sprinkle with a little sea salt (or seasoning of your choice) and enjoy. Newell says edamame is also perfect for adding to stir fries, salads, and tacos, or you can even make your own hummus using shelled edamame.