High Fiber, Healthy Flavonoids, and More Fantastic Reasons to Start Snacking on Dates

1 Dates Are High in Nutritive Value

Filling up on fiber is essential not only to gut health, but for overall health. A simple 3.5-ounce serving of dates provides nearly 7 grams of fiber. "Dates are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with fiber to help fill you up and keep you full longer, as well as promote healthy digestion and heart health," Sedivy says. "Dates are an excellent source of potassium, which helps muscles contract, nerves to function, and hearts to beat regularly."

A few of the most potent antioxidants in dates include flavonoids (shown to lessen the risk of diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, and certain types of cancer), carotenoids (proven to promote heart health), and phenolic acid (may help display anticancer activity).

As an added benefit, Sedivy notes, "dates also contain a variety of antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation in the body and may help prevent the risk of certain diseases."