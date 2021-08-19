The Healing Properties of Burdock Root, From High Fiber to Anti-Inflammation

Have you ever perused the root vegetable section at the grocery store and come across interesting root herbs like ginger, galangal, and turmeric? Then chances are, you've stumbled upon their cousin herb, burdock root, as well. While this root vegetable and its medicinal properties has more commonly been used as a holistic healing tool for various health conditions, it's possible to enjoy as part of your food preparation as well.

What Is Burdock Root and What Does It Taste Like?

According to Catherine Ko, RDN, Los Angeles–based dietitian, burdock root is commonly used as an appetizer, in soup, or in tea in East Asian (Chinese, Japanese, and Korean) cuisines. Although burdock root is now grown in the U.S., it's native to Europe and northern Asia. Burdock root has long, deep roots that can be beige or brown in color, and even almost black on the outside.

Burdock Root Benefits

Related Items 1 Burdock root is full of prebiotic fiber. According to Ko, the main nutritional benefit of burdock comes from its fiber content, specifically the type of fiber that serves as prebiotics, known as inulin. "Inulin has been shown to increase the growth of good bacteria, which is associated with improved calcium absorption, decreased allergy risk, improved immune system defense, and other positive effects on metabolism," she says. 2 Burdock root has anti-inflammatory properties. Burdock root is often used as an herbal supplement and has some anti-inflammatory properties to treat skin conditions like acne and eczema, as well as antioxidant properties, which may help to alleviate chronic inflammation in the body," Brigitte Zeitlin, RD, founder of BZ Nutrition in New York City. One study found that burdock root decreased the inflammation in people suffering from osteoarthritis in the knee. 3 Burdock root is a natural diuretic. Burdock root has also been used as a holistic solution in medicine, both as a diuretic and to ease digestive issues. Diuretics aid in removing water from the body (aka help you pee). 4 Burdock root has potential cancer-fighting properties. Early research has pointed to burdock root's antitumor activity and potential ability to help fend off, or at least decrease, the risk of certain cancers. According to one study from 2016, "burdock has been utilized in treatment of breast tumor, ovary, bladder, malignant melanoma, lymphoma and pancreatic cells." Burdock seeds also contain an active ingredient called arctigenin, which has the ability to remove the tumor cells with low nutrients. The root also contains tannin, an important chemical found in some plants being studied for its cancer preventive properties (like stimulating white blood cells that fight infection and limiting cancer propagation).

How to Prepare Burdock Root

Because of its dense texture, the most common way to prepare burdock root is to shred it, as the fiber and antioxidants mainly exist near the skin of the root, Ko says. Just be sure to scrub and rinse it before cooking, though.

"In order to harvest its full benefit (and flavor), it is recommended to cook burdock roots without peeling," she says. "Pickled burdock root alone can be served as an appetizer, or it's commonly used in sushi. It can also be sauteed with other vegetables or meat."

Similar to ginger and galangal root, burdock root tends to be very hard in its raw form. But when cooked properly, it can contribute wonderful flavors, after some trial and error to figure out how you enjoy its flavors, says Gabrielle Tafur, RD, a dietitian based in Orlando, Fla. Keep in mind that it's also typically used as a detoxifying agent, so it's key to start with a little bit and work your way up as tolerated to prevent dehydration or malabsorption. You can also pickle and ferment burdock root, similar to kimchi, to gain all of the benefits from its fermented counterpart.

"Burdock root can also be dried in the oven at a low temperature for a prolonged period of time and then boiled and consumed in the form of tea," she says. "It can be delicious when combined with fresh lemon and local honey to really boost energy and immune levels." She adds that you may also be able to find it in liquid form as a tincture, "in which case you can add it to your own tea, latte, smoothie, or oatmeal."

Zeitlin, however, warns that the safest form in which to consume is as a tea or supplement form, while wild burdock root is unsafe to ingest, as it may be contaminated. When used safely, burdock root can provide unique flavors to certain foods. If you're unsure about how you're using it, talk to your doctor before consuming.

Talk to Your Doctor First