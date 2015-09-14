What does your body really need to kick through that barre or boxing class? Hint: It's not nothing—Failing to eat before you exercise can result in dizziness, nausea, and make you more prone to injuring yourself (think of it like running a car without any gas). Being thoughtful about what you eat before exercising will help you stay energized and maximize the benefits of all your hard work. We asked health experts what foods are best to eat a couple of hours before we hit the gym—or pool, bike, or mat—for optimal endurance and a super smooth recovery.