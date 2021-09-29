A Bowl of Oatmeal Is One of the Healthiest Ways to Start Your Day—Here's Why RDs Love It

1 Oatmeal is full of fiber.

Oatmeal is packed with fiber, a major benefit because it can help to ease gut problems if you're dealing with constipation and other gastro-intestinal issues, and experiencing troubling trips to the bathroom, says Lauren Minchen, MPH, RDN, CDN, nutrition consultant for Freshbit, an AI-driven visual diet diary app. You can get about 4 grams of this essential fiber from a serving of oatmeal, she says.

"Because oats offer both soluble and insoluble fiber, eating them will help bulk up the weight and size of your stool, making it easier to pass," says Amy Gorin, RDN, a plant-based registered dietitian and owner of Plant-Based Eats in Stamford, Conn.