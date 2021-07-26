Boost Your Cooking and Your Immune System With Pineapple—the Refreshing Powerhouse Fruit Packed With Vitamin C

1 It's High in Vitamin C

"In one cup of pineapple, you get 79 milligrams of vitamin C, which is 88 percent of the daily value, and that also helps boost immunity," says Amy Gorin, RDN, a plant-based registered dietitian and owner of Plant-Based Eats in Stamford, Conn. One study even showed that children who consumed pineapple every day had a lower risk of viral or bacterial infections.

"Vitamin C is used by your body to build collagen, which helps to keep your skin fresh and plump," adds Brigitte Zeitlin, RD, founder of BZ Nutrition in New York City. "It also helps to strengthen your immune system and aids in your absorption of iron. Pairing a source of vitamin C with a source of iron (like spinach, dried apricots, and fortified cereals) is especially important for women, who often experience low iron levels."