Crisp and Tasty Asparagus Is Your Secret Weapon for Healthy Digestion—Here's Why RDs Love It

Asparagus is one of those vegetables that likely won't incite much excitement if you've never had it prepared in a flavorful way. But as you might predict of this deep-green produce, the humble asparagus is both full of flavor and health benefits that will make adding it to the meal rotation worth your while.

Asparagus is a dark green veggie usually sold in bunches of spears with tiny leaves on top. When shopping for fresh asparagus, you'll generally want to look for spears that are more thick than thin with closed, firm stems, and stalks that don't appear woody. You may also be able to find white or purple asparagus, which can offer sweeter or milder flavors, at farmers' markets—especially in the spring when they're in season (it's available year-round, but typically harvested and most fresh between February and June). You might be surprised to learn how versatile and easy to prepare it can be. Enjoy it it in any number of ways, whether as a side dish, in a salad, or as part of a main course. Read on for more delicious, healthy benefits of asparagus, plus some fabulous ways to cook with them.

Asparagus Is Loaded With Health Benefits

Asparagus is a superfood, jam-packed with nutrients and health benefits, says Brigitte Zeitlin, RD, a New York City–based registered dietitian, health coach, and founder of BZ Nutrition. Here are several healthy reasons to include this veggie in more your dishes.

Nope, that "asparagus pee" smell isn't bad for you.

Finally, if you've ever eaten a serving of asparagus, chances are you've noticed the funky smell of your urine in the hours that follow. This is due to asparagusic acid, which is found exclusively in asparagus. When your body digests asparagus, this acid is broken down into byproducts that contain sulfur, which explains the unpleasant smell when your urine meets the air after you've consumed asparagus. Fortunately, it's nothing to be alarmed about when it comes to your health—and certainly doesn't outweigh the benefits of eating asparagus.

Delicious Ways to Prepare Asparagus

Asparagus is one of those veggies that can potentially come out bland and flavorless if you simply steam it and barely season it. And it's not great if it gets overcooked. Fortunately, it's a versatile vegetable that can be prepared in a variety of ways, with grilling and roasting being some more popular methods. It can also be incorporated into salads, pastas, and much more. If you steam, boil, or blanch it, make sure to salt the water and season your veggies amply—and don't overdo it on cooking time. A few minutes should do the trick for crisp, sweet asparagus stalks.

"Asparagus is great grilled or roasted as a side to your chicken, salmon, or tofu," Zeitlin says. "It is also fantastic diced up and mixed into scrambled eggs, frittatas, and veggie sautés."

Don't be afraid to experiment to find which preparation you and your family love best. Bottom line: It's a nutrient-dense vegetable that can be quite delicious when prepared properly, so definitely don't overlook it when browsing the produce section.