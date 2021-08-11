Yes, Brussels Sprouts Are as Good for You as They Are Delicious—Here Are 7 Reasons to Keep Eating Them

3 They're high in fiber and support gut health.

This cruciferous veggie offers fiber, a crucial nutrient for digestive health. It's especially rich in soluble fiber, a type of fiber that absorbs water in the digestive system. This creates a gel-like substance, which improves the consistency of stool, says Kylie Ivanir, MS, RD, registered dietitian and founder of Within Nutrition. The result? More regular bowel movements, along with a lower risk of bloating, diarrhea, and/or irritable bowel syndrome. Additionally, the fiber in Brussels sprouts feeds beneficial bacteria in the gut, notes Ivanir. This helps maintain the balance of good and bad bacteria in your gut, which is crucial for healthy digestion.

However, if you usually don't eat much fiber, you'll want to go easy on the Brussels sprouts to start. According to the Mayo Clinic, quickly increasing your intake of fiber (from any food) may cause bloating, cramping, and gas. So to reap the digestive benefits of Brussels sprouts sans side effects, increase your intake slowly and drink lots of water so the fiber has something to absorb.