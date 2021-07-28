How to Start Eating More Anti-Inflammatory Foods—and Why It's So Important

What Exactly Is an Anti-inflammatory Diet?

Think of an anti-inflammatory diet as a set of guidelines—versus a strict diet with specific rules like, say, the DASH Diet, or other more formal nutrition plans. Everything from a traditional, non-Westernized Mediterranean Diet to a whole-food, plant-based diet, to The Longevity Diet can be considered a type of anti-inflammatory diet. No matter the "plan," the key to nailing this type of eating is prioritizing fresh, whole, plant-based foods, and omega-3-rich fish, and avoiding processed foods—which includes highly processed meats (luncheon/deli meats, hot dogs, bacon), canned soups, chips, packaged baked goods, ice cream, sweetened breakfast cereal, and fast food.

There are tons of foods that are considered anti-inflammatory: berries, cruciferous vegetables, leafy greens, nuts, avocados, mushrooms, tomatoes, olives, pulses (beans, lentils, chickpeas), wild salmon, and sardines. Even spices, specifically turmeric, which contains the protective compound curcumin, have been shown to reduce inflammation. "Kefir may have additional anti-inflammatory and immune-supporting effects thanks to its probiotics and the production of bioactive compounds," says Margolis. "Probiotics work to strengthen the intestinal lining, helping to stimulate the appropriate immune response by inducing a network of signals that decrease proinflammatory cytokines and increase anti-inflammatory cytokines to reduce inflammation in the body."

Many of these anti-inflammatory foods are also high in antioxidants. "Antioxidants are molecules that fight cell-damaging free radicals formed by normal cellular activities or by extrinsic factors like smoking, stress, and chemicals," says Silvia Carli, RD, 1AND1 Life's registered dietitian and a certified strength and conditioning specialist. "Free radicals are associated with the development of a number of diseases, further inflammation, and aging."

RELATED: How Sugar Causes Inflammation—and What You Can Do About It