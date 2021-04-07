What to Eat—and What to Avoid—If You Struggle With Acid Reflux, Heartburn, or Indigestion

Adopt some pre-, mid-, and post-meal habits.

In light of this, if you’re suffering from burning in your chest, you might want to immediately consider elevating the head of your bed (most people suffer at night) to keep the acidic food mixture lower in the stomach.

“I also recommend not eating too close to bedtime and avoiding large evening meals,” says Abisola Olulade, MD, a family medicine physician. “Other things that may help, but haven’t been consistently shown to be beneficial, include avoiding smoking, tight-fitting clothes around the abdomen, and increasing saliva production by chewing gum, which may neutralize refluxed acid and increase the rate of acid clearance.”

Jarosh further advises an after-dinner walk and notes that since the volume of the stomach contents can push acid up towards the esophagus, having your liquids between meals can help keep the volume down. You’ll also want to chew with your mouth closed to avoid ingesting too much air with your food, says Seema Sarin, MD, the director of lifestyle medicine at EHE Health.

Pay special attention to nutrition.

Dr. Olulade says another good solution for acid reflux troubles is simply to eliminate specific things from your diet that can trigger it, including caffeine, spicy food, food with high fat content, and carbonated beverages. Peppermint has also been shown to relax the gastroesophageal sphincter, so avoid it in tea. Opt for water whenever possible.

You can try minimizing or eliminating particularly triggering foods with a GERD diet plan. “This would namely entail avoiding garlic, onions, citrus fruits, tomatoes/tomato products, and chocolate, along with the aforementioned high-fat and spicy foods,” says Jarosh.

On the flip side, do reach for food choices that are less triggering, including whole grains, green and root veggies, nuts, bananas, melons, watermelon, eggs, lean meats, and non-sour, probiotic-rich, low-fat yogurt.