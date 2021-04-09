12 Simple Wellness Habits to Try Weaving Into Your Workdays

“Restorative yoga is a supported version of traditional yoga. You rely more on props to assist the body as it rests while you hold light yoga poses. This practice is the best gift you can give to your body, especially if you spend most of your day sitting at a desk.” says Nory Pouncil, a self-trust coach. “Within as little as five minutes, you'll begin to feel the difference. Your body will start to release any tension in your back, and by slowing down your breathing, you'll open up the energy flow to refresh you before the next task. If you have more control over your schedule, block out 15 minutes after every 90 minutes of work.” You can start with these six beginner-friendly yoga poses that help melt away muscle tension.

