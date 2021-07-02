This Is What Self-Care Actually Is—and What It Isn't

Do focus on activities that fill you up.

One commonly touted self-care practice is to taking a bath, complete with candles, essential oils, salts and bubbles. But if you don't have a bathtub, if you get antsy sitting in a tub, or if you hate having wrinkly fingers, why force yourself? The point of these rituals is to fill you up rather than deplete you, so it's crucial to figure out what brings you joy, says Dr. Naomi Torres-Mackie, Ph.D., the head of research at the Mental Health Coalition.

Torres-Mackie says that your self-care choices should leave you feeling nourished, energized, and ready to tackle whatever comes next. All too often, she notes, people get into the doing-and-producing mode and then start to see self-care as yet another to-do list item. To determine what works for you, Dr. Torres-Mackie suggests the cognitive-behavioral technique of imagining experiences in detail ahead of time. "When you're considering what you need at the moment to feel good, imagine yourself doing it and how you will feel after," she continues. "If it's filled up, then go for it. If it's depleted, skip it."