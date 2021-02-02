What Does It Mean to Be 'California Sober'? The Lowdown on This Buzzy Lifestyle Choice

The nuanced definition of California Sober allows people to escape the strict dichotomy of complete sobriety, which might feel too extreme for someone who’s never had an issue with substance abuse or addiction. Even if you’re someone who has a healthy relationship with alcohol, you might still recognize that you’re a little too dependent on your nightcap to take the edge off, or that it’s a little harder to get to that early morning workout the night after you’ve imbibed. For many, the deleterious effects of alcohol aren’t present with marijuana use, making it a logical swap for when they want something to help them relax without the risk of a hangover.

“When I drink, even if it’s just a glass of wine or two with dinner, I definitely notice that my quality of sleep goes down,” reports one semi-sober Coloradan, where marijuana is legal to buy recreationally. “If I skip the booze and take a few hits of my cannabis vape pen instead, I sleep like a baby and wake up feeling refreshed.”

Another fan of the California Sober lifestyle reports that during the week, she stays away from booze because she finds it makes her anxiety worse, but uses low-dose THC/CBD edibles to unwind before bed. She still partakes in alcohol on the weekends, when her anxiety level in general is lower. When it comes to being California Sober, you can make your own rules—it’s all about learning what makes you feel your best and ditching the labels.

