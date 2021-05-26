Do Salt Lamps Actually Do Anything or Are They Just Pretty? Here’s What the Research Says

What do salt lamps supposedly do?

Most of the health claims made about salt lamps stem from the idea that they supposedly release negative ions into the air. Scientists have been looking into the sources and potential benefits of air ions for about a century now, and have found they can be generated naturally via waterfalls, rain showers, or thunderstorms. However, studies on the potential mental and physical health benefits of negative ions found in nature have largely come up empty, with no consistent or reliable scientific evidence of potential therapeutic effects.

What does this mean in terms of salt lamps? In short, the main basis of health claims is that the lamp produces negative ions, but at this point, there is no meaningful scientific evidence that negative ions do anything to improve a person’s mental and/or physical health. On top of that, there’s also no evidence that salt lamps even produce and release these negative ions in the first place. That means that there’s no reason to take any of the purported health benefits of salt lamps—including claims that they clean the air, boost your mood, or improve sleep quality—at all seriously.

When it comes to advising patients who ask about salt lamps, Puja Uppal, DO, a board-certified family medicine physician, makes it clear that there is no data to support their various health claims. “I tell patients it’s important to know the root cause of your symptoms,” Dr. Uppal says. “Using a salt lamp is like using a bandage over a cut: The bandage can worsen your initial cut by causing an infection. You keep getting new bandages and waste precious time that may be needed for a timely diagnosis, as in the case of skin cancer.”

In other words, if someone is relying on a salt lamp to cure a particular health condition instead of actively seeking research-backed treatment, their condition and/or symptoms could get worse the longer they wait to get the healthcare they need.

