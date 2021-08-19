8 Everyday Ways to Boost Endorphins Naturally—and Why It's So Good for You

1 Working Out

If you've ever heard the term "runner's high," it's not just a sense of accomplishment one gets from running. The famed "runner's high" occurs from a run (and other types of exercise) where you might experience a sudden burst of endorphins that are released during said physical activity.

This short-lasting, euphoric state happens after intense physical exercise that causes your body to go through a number of changes. As your breathing becomes heavier, your pulse quickens and causes your heart to pump harder, therefore moving oxygenated blood to your muscles and brain.

But don't only look to running for that major endorphin boost: tennis, swimming, and HIIT exercises are also great choices. "It's no secret that exercise, especially resistance training, promotes the release of endorphins," explains certified strength and conditioning specialist Seth Forman. "These hormones that the body releases during exercise can help reduce emotional stress, act as a natural anti-inflammatory, relieve pain, and simply result in feeling good."

RELATED: Research Says a Healthy Combo of Meditation and Exercise Can Naturally Reduce Depression