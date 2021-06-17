The Dangerous Trap of Toxic Productivity-and How to Break the Cycle

Where is our toxic productivity coming from?

"Many folks feel the burnout of throwing themselves into their work and that the only way they're productive is to be 'on'-constantly being on phone calls, on Zoom meetings, or on your laptop for schoolwork or your job," says Kruti Quazi, a licensed counselor, certified clinical trauma professional, and the clinical director of Sesh, a virtual group support platform. These are, as Quazi says, "impractical and unrealistic expectations to set for yourself and that can have a deleterious effect on your physical and mental well-being."

The notion of toxic productivity isn't a new one. Quazi points to the pitfalls of modern "hustle culture," the unspoken competition of who can do more and sleep less. The anxiety of knowing that if you unplug, there will always be someone out there still plugged-in, still working harder than you. And that that's apparently not OK.

But we can't deny the pandemic's role in warping our work ethic. Ever since COVID sent many office-based employees home to keep working remotely, there's been even more pressure to be "on" all the time-to prove you're definitely working hard-not running to the grocery store mid-day; to compensate for not being in the office (even though being remote isn't your fault!), to be as available as possible and come out on top as the most reliable, effective, productive worker (despite just trying to get through a traumatic, novel global health crisis at the same time).

"We feel the need to work at our normal pace and not create the time and space to be with ourselves and practice self-care," Quazi continues. "Technology has allowed us to believe that we can continue to work and become obsessed with achieving more."

One self-perpetuating issue with toxic productivity is the fact that one simply cannot work and rest at the same time. Every extra hour spent grinding, hustling, performing, producing is time not spent walking, reading, swimming, watching TV with family, sleeping.

We are squeezing our window for personal time down to the absolute bare minimum-or extinguishing it entirely.

"Some of us may not even acknowledge that this pandemic has had any effect on our lives, but the subtle signs are there in all of us," Quazi adds. "We start becoming impatient with loved ones or don't take time to decompress [after work]. We've even started to attach our self-worth to the number of hours we're working, and then feel guilty for not having worked enough-that feeling of, I should have been more productive."

